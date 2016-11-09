Driver killed on Highway 95 in Arizona apparently suffered medical episode before crash

Police in Bullhead City, Arizona, have identified the local man who died after apparently suffering a medical episode while driving Monday.

Spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Gary Lee Webb, 64, called his wife about 7:15 p.m. and said he was having difficulty breathing while driving southbound on Highway 95.

A short time later, Webb lost control of his vehicle, which sideswiped a white Ford Crown Victoria, then crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a northbound Toyota Camry, Fromelt said.

She said no one else was injured and that the unresponsive Webb was pronounced dead following transport to a local hospital.