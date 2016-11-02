Elderly Bullhead City man dies when mobile home burns

An elderly Bullhead City, Arizona, man was killed when fire destroyed a single-wide mobile home early Tuesday.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Craig Stephenson said crews responded at 1 a.m. to the blaze in the 200 block of Santa Cruz Avenue and found the residence engulfed in flames. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found the victim’s body in a back bathroom of the home.

The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of kin. No other injuries were reported.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.