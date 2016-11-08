Elderly man killed in US 95 collision in Arizona

An elderly man died at a Las Vegas hospital Tuesday after a traffic accident in Bullhead City, Arizona.

The Bullhead City Police Department said the accident occurred at 10:50 a.m.

Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said an 87-year old man turned his Toyota Camry onto U.S. Highway 95 at Newberry Drive and into the path of a northbound Dodge pickup truck. She said the Camry was hit broadside and knocked down an embankment.

Fromelt said the man, whose name is withheld pending notification of kin, was extricated from the wreckage and flown to a Las Vegas hospital where he was pronounced dead.

She said no one else was injured, and the accident remains under investigation.