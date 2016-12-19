Electoral college casting votes amid dump Trump movement

WASHINGTON — Electors are gathering Monday in every state to formally elect Donald Trump president even as anti-Trump forces try one last time to deny him the White House.

Protests are planned Monday for state capitals, but they’re unlikely to persuade the Electoral College to dump Trump. An Associated Press survey of electors found very little appetite to vote for alternative candidates.

Republican electors say they have been deluged with emails, phone calls and letters urging them not to support Trump.

The AP tried to reach all 538 electors and interviewed more than 330 of them, finding widespread aggravation among Democrats with the electoral process.

But despite the national group therapy session being conducted by some Democrats, only one Republican elector told the AP that he won’t vote for Trump.