Posted 

Explosion hits New York’s Chelsea neighborhood, 25 hurt

Explosion hits New York’s Chelsea neighborhood, 25 hurt

web1_nypdblast_7042449.jpg
New York City police (Frank Franklin II/The Associated Press)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police and firefighters are at the scene of a possible explosion in New York City.

The Fire Department says the blast was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday on West 23rd Street in the Chelsea section of Manhattan.

The department says 25 people have suffered minor injuries.

City Councilman Corey Johnson, who represents the area, told cable news station New York 1 that FBI and federal Homeland Security officials were on the scene, in addition to New York City police.

Numerous emergency vehicles are in the area, which is a major thoroughfare with many restaurants.

The reports of a possible blast comes hours after a pipe bomb exploded in Seaside Park, New Jersey, shortly before thousands of runners participated in a charity 5K race to benefit Marines and sailors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.

View Comments
Loading...