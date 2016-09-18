Explosion hits New York’s Chelsea neighborhood, 25 hurt

Police and firefighters are at the scene of a possible explosion in New York City.

The Fire Department says the blast was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday on West 23rd Street in the Chelsea section of Manhattan.

The department says 25 people have suffered minor injuries.

City Councilman Corey Johnson, who represents the area, told cable news station New York 1 that FBI and federal Homeland Security officials were on the scene, in addition to New York City police.

Numerous emergency vehicles are in the area, which is a major thoroughfare with many restaurants.

The reports of a possible blast comes hours after a pipe bomb exploded in Seaside Park, New Jersey, shortly before thousands of runners participated in a charity 5K race to benefit Marines and sailors.

