Family says Utah woman killed by spouse wanted to get divorced

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a woman who police say was fatally shot by her husband say she had recently told her spouse she planned to get a divorce.

University of Utah police say 25-year-old Richard Peralta killed 23-year-old Katherine Peralta and then shot himself late Thursday night outside ARUP Laboratories at the University of Utah Research Park where the woman worked.

The woman’s uncle, Tim Clayson, said in a statement Friday that the couple had recently separated after trying counseling and other means to save the marriage. They had a young son together.

“We believe that the dispute arose because she had informed Richard that she would be proceeding with a divorce in January,” the statement says. “She was leaving the marriage to protect herself and her son.”

The family says Katherine Peralta was a kind woman who was dedicated to her son. They say she was loved for her “genuine and soft-spoken” nature.

“Her loss will be felt for many years to come,” the family said in the statement.

Authorities say they are still trying to determine an exact motive.

Online state court records don’t show any protective orders for the couple.

University of Utah police Dale Brophy the woman worked at ARUP and appears that her husband came there to confront her.

Multiple buildings at the Research Park were locked down for less than an hour.