Father of Muslim teen arrested for homemade clock sues Glenn Beck for defamation

A federal lawsuit filed on behalf of a Muslim teen who was detained at his Texas high school after a teacher mistook his homemade clock for a bomb claims his civil rights were violated. (KTLA/Inform)

Ahmed Mohamed shows the clock he built in a school pencil box to reporters after a news conference in Dallas, Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. The family of Ahmed Mohamed, who was arrested after bringing the homemade clock to school, and charged with having a hoax bomb, filed a federal lawsuit Monday against Texas school officials and others, saying they violated the 14-year-old boy's civil rights. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Ahmed Mohamed, right, shows the clock he built in a school pencil box while standing with his father Mohamed Elhassan Mohamed after a news conference in Dallas, Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. The family of Ahmed Mohamed, who was arrested after bringing the homemade clock to school and charged with having a hoax bomb, filed a federal lawsuit Monday against Texas school officials and others, saying they violated the 14-year-old boy's civil rights. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Ahmed Mohamed speaks about receiving death threats in Dallas, Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. The family of Ahmed Mohamed, who was arrested after bringing the homemade clock to school, and charged with having a hoax bomb, filed a federal lawsuit Monday against Texas school officials and others, saying they violated the 14-year-old boy's civil rights. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2015 file photo, Ahmed Mohamed sits in a vehicle before leaving his family's home in Irving, Texas. The family of Ahmed Mohamed, who was arrested after a homemade clock he brought to school was mistaken for a bomb, filed a lawsuit Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, against Texas school officials saying they violated the boy's civil rights. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DALLAS — The father of a Muslim boy arrested after taking a homemade clock to his Dallas-area school has sued conservative commentator Glenn Beck and a Texas mayor alleging they falsely portrayed the family as terrorists.

Mohamed Mohamed filed the defamation lawsuit Sept. 21 in Dallas on behalf of himself and his 14-year-old son, Ahmed. The lawsuit also names Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne (dyn).

 

The lawsuit seeks a retraction, a jury trial and unspecified damages related to comments following the teen’s September 2015 arrest at school in Irving. A charge of having a hoax bomb was later dropped.

The lawsuit describes the Mohamed family as “peaceful Muslims” falsely accused of being terrorists and engaging in a jihad.

Messages left for comment from Beck and Van Duyne weren’t immediately returned Tuesday.

 

