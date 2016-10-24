Posted 

Figure skater-commentator Scott Hamilton has 3rd brain tumor


Sports commentator Scott Hamilton arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in July 13 in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/AP)


FILE - In this April 9, 2007 file photo, former Olympic figure skating gold medalist Scott Hamilton arrives for Figure Skating In Harlem's annual gala &quot;Skating with the Stars&quot; at Central Park's Wollman Rink in New York. Hamilton told People magazine for a story published online on Oct. 23, 2016, that he has been diagnosed with another brain tumor. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Olympic figure skating champion and commentator Scott Hamilton has been diagnosed with a third brain tumor.

People magazine reports Hamilton has been diagnosed with a benign pituitary tumor.

In a video for People magazine, the 58-year-old Hamilton joked that he has “a unique hobby of collecting life-threatening illness.” Hamilton has survived two previous brain tumors and also a bout with testicular cancer. He says the current tumor was discovered during a routine checkup.

Hamilton won gold at the 1984 Winter Games and has served as a skating commentator for several networks.

He says on Twitter that he has “been blessed beyond my wildest imagination.”

 