Fire officials blame space heater for deadly Oregon house fire

web1_8089141-b0d15b833b894b09bb6fcf767537995c_8089141.jpg
Firefighters and police respond at a house fire in Riddle, Ore. on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, after a fire gutted the home overnight. Four children were killed and two adults and a child were critically injured. (Chelsea Duncan/The News-Review via AP)

web1_8089141-6428b685d2574b73b42b0eba7a78d431_8089141.jpg
The remains of a house are seen after a fatal overnight fire in Riddle, Ore. on Wednesday March 1, 2017. Four children were killed and two adults and a child were critically injured. (Dan Bain/The News-Review via AP)

web1_8089141-3d5c3af1830a410894ceeed70e20eed5_8089141.jpg
Alyssa Bell, 9, of Riddle, Ore. participates in a candlelight vigil for the victims of a house fire at a Riddle home earlier in the day, Wednesday night, March 1, 2017, in Riddle, Ore. Four children were killed and two adults and a child were critically injured. (Michael Sullivan/The News-Review via AP)

web1_8089141-5e7e004f533c4f39b15cacc88c54b396_8089141.jpg
Attendees spill out onto the sidewalk in front of the First Baptist Church of Riddle during a service held after a fatal home fire in the town earlier in the day, Wednesday night, March 1, 2017, in Riddle, Ore. (Michael Sullivan/The News-Review via AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The fire chief in a rural Oregon town says a house fire that killed four children and critically burned three other people was caused by a portable space heater.

Riddle Fire Protection District Chief Rich Holloway said Thursday on the fire district’s Facebook page that the fire was caused by combustible materials placed too close to the heater.

The authenticity of the post was confirmed by City Manager Kathy Wilson.

Holloway says a component of the family’s fireplace that circulated heated air back into the house had malfunctioned several days before.

The family bought the space heater to stay warm until they could get the fireplace repaired.

Four children ages 4 to 13 died in the blaze.

James Keith Howell, 39, Tabitha Annette Howell, 38, and Andrew Hall-Young, 13, are in critical condition at a Portland hospital.

 