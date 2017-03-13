Former Arizona sheriff resumes bid to recuse judge from profiling case

PHOENIX — Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio plans to resume his bid to get a judge disqualified from a racial profiling case even though the lawman has been out of office for more than two months.

An Arpaio attorney says in court papers Friday that his client intends to continue pursuing his recusal request against U.S. District Judge Murray Snow.

Snow had recommended a criminal contempt-of-court charge against Arpaio last summer for defying an order to stop his immigration patrols.

An attorney for Arpaio’s successor, Paul Penzone, says in a court filing that the new sheriff doesn’t intend on pursuing the recusal request.

Even though Arpaio is out of office, Snow still asked him whether he wanted to keep pushing his recusal bid.