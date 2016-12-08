Posted Updated 

Former astronaut, Sen. John Glenn, dies at 95

U.S. President Barack Obama awards a 2012 Presidential Medal of Freedom to astronaut and former U.S. Senator John Glenn (L) during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, U.S. on May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Retired astronaut and former U.S. Sen. John Glenn looks on during the first day of the Clinton Global Initiative 2012 meeting in New York, U.S. on September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

By WILL DUNHAM
REUTERS

John Glenn, who became one of the 20th century’s greatest heroes as the first American to orbit Earth and later as the world’s oldest astronaut, in addition to a long career as a U.S. senator, died on Thursday at age of 95, Ohio’s governor said.

Glenn was the last surviving member of the original seven “Right Stuff” Mercury astronauts.

“John Glenn is, and always will be, Ohio’s ultimate hometown hero, and his passing today is an occasion for all of us to grieve,” Ohio Gov. John Kasich said in a statement.

 

Glenn was credited with reviving U.S. pride after the Soviet Union’s early domination of manned space exploration. His three laps around the world in the Friendship 7 capsule on Feb. 20, 1962, forged a powerful link between the former fighter pilot and the Kennedy-era quest to explore outer space as a “New Frontier.”

Glenn had been hospitalized for more than a week at the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University in Cleveland, officials said on Wednesday.

Born in Cambridge, Ohio, Glenn served in the U.S. Senate as a moderate Democrat from Ohio from 1974 to 1999.

 