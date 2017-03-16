Former journalist accused of threatening Jewish centers indicted

ST. LOUIS — A former journalist from St. Louis accused of threatening Jewish organizations nationwide has been indicted in New York on one count of cyberstalking.

Juan Thompson’s indictment was announced Wednesday in St. Louis. He’s been jailed in Missouri since his March 3 arrest. A New York hearing date hasn’t been set.

Prosecutors allege Thompson made threats against at least eight Jewish community centers, schools or other facilities in an effort to harass an ex-girlfriend. They say in some cases he emailed threats using the woman’s name. In others, he used his own name but asserted she was trying to falsely implicate him.

Thompson, who was fired from the online publication The Intercept last year after being accused of fabricating story details, has not entered a plea. His attorney has declined comment.