Former ‘Power Ranger’ admits killing roommate with sword

Prosecutors say Medina stabbed Joshua Sutter several times in the abdomen two years ago at their house in Green Valley, a mountain town north of Los Angeles.

The two had argued over Medina's girlfriend.

The Red Mighty Morphin Power Ranger balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday Nov. 26, 2015, in New York. A TV actor who appeared in a 2002 production as the Red Lion Power Ranger has pleaded guilty in Lancaster, Calif., to killing his roommate with a sword (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

LANCASTER, Calif. — A former “Power Rangers” TV actor has pleaded guilty to killing his roommate, who was stabbed to death with a sword.

Thirty-eight-year-old Ricardo Medina entered a plea Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court to voluntary manslaughter with the use of a sword. He faces six years in state prison.

Medina’s case was in court a week before the movie release “Power Rangers” was appearing in theaters nationwide. It is being called a reboot of the franchise. Medina had no role in the new movie.

Prosecutors say Medina stabbed Joshua Sutter several times in the abdomen two years ago at their house in Green Valley, a mountain town north of Los Angeles.

The two had argued over Medina’s girlfriend.

Medina played the Red Lion Wild Force Ranger on “Power Rangers Wild Force” in 2002. He was the voice of Deker on “Power Rangers Samurai” in 2011 and 2012.

 