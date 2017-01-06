Fort Lauderdale airport shooter who killed 5 pulled gun out of checked bag

Police said a lone gunman opened fire Friday at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, international airport, killing five people in a brief shooting rampage that sent several others to the hospital.

The bloody attack at a quiet baggage claim sent people scrambling through the terminals and across the airfield at one of the country’s busiest airports, shutting down all flights while paramedics and federal and local law enforcement officers flooded the scene.

THE SUSPECT CAUGHT and IDENTIFIED

The suspected shooter is in custody, and it appeared he acted alone, said Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. In addition to the people slain, eight others were brought to area hospitals, though police declined to elaborate on their conditions and have not said whether all were injured by gunfire.

NOW: someone in handcuffs at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International. Still lots of activity in parking garage. @wsvnpic.twitter.com/kjHA1QNI3Z — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 6, 2017

The shooter was identified as Esteban Santiago, 26, and had a U.S. military identification, according to a spokesman for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson of Florida, who spoke with officials at the Transportation Security Administration.

A person by the name Esteban Santiago was discharged honorably from the Army National Guard last year, ABC News reported, citing the Army criminal investigation division.

The shooter, who wore a “Star Wars” T-shirt, said nothing as he fired, witnesses told MSNBC. He appeared to use a 9 mm handgun, which he tossed aside upon running out of ammunition, surrendering to police, MSNBC reported.

WHAT WE LEARNED AT THE PRESS CONFERENCE

“Right now this scene is considered fluid and active,” Sheriff Israel said during a news briefing on Friday afternoon at the airport, which is operated by Broward County.

Police did not immediately identify a motive for the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which they said occurred just before 1 p.m. The gunman, who has not been officially identified, was taken into custody without any incident “almost immediately after the shootings,” Israel said.

“He’s unharmed,” Israel said. “No law enforcement fired any shots.”

While another flurry of nervous activity erupted at the airport later Friday afternoon when there were reports of additional gunfire, Israel said there was no evidence of a second shooting. Police had said shortly before 3 p.m. that they were searching the airport following “unconfirmed reports” of additional gunfire, but Israel said there was “no second active shooter” and no additional victims.

FBI INTERVENES

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the airport Friday, as did officials from Fort Lauderdale, the state Department of Law Enforcement and other agencies.

Police and FBI agents were interviewing the suspected gunman Friday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, no possible motivation occurred for this latest spasm of gun violence on a crowded, public place. George L. Piro, the FBI Special Agent in charge of the bureau’s Miami division, said federal authorities were aiding local law enforcement “until we make a determination on the nature and motive of this.”

Video released from inside Fort Lauderdale airport baggage claim area pic.twitter.com/QVfWnhhNiE — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 6, 2017

The shooting took place in the baggage claim at the airport’s Terminal 2, home to departures and arrivals for Delta and Air Canada, according to the airport.

Jay Cohen was dropped off at the airport for a flight, and he arrived after the gunfire had already stopped, finding an unusual scene at the usually bustling facility.

“The airport was like a ghost town,” Cohen, 51, a consultant, said in a telephone interview. “I didn’t see anyone around.”

It wasn’t until he walked all the way up to the Delta counter without encountering a line or a single soul that he noticed about 20 people huddled together behind a nearby concrete wall. He peeked over the counter and saw the Delta employees laying on the ground hands trying to cover their heads with their hands.

“Hurry up get behind here,” someone whispered to him. “Active shooter! Active shooter!”

As he looked around the terminal he previously thought was abandoned, he now could see people hiding under benches, squished up against windows. Then Cohen saw police running full speed through the terminal, some with guns drawn, others with their hands on their holsters, while other police cars began screaming up to the curb.

NBC News: A shooter is in custody following an incident at Fort Lauderdale airport. 6-9 possible injuries reported. w/ @KerryNBC — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 6, 2017

“It went from eerie quiet from when I walked in to pure mayhem in just minutes,” he said. “It was chaos.”

All flights were suspended in the wake of the shooting before 1 p.m., and the airport was closed, airport officials said. The airport posted on Twitter about “an ongoing incident” at the baggage claims in one of the terminals, but did not provide further information.

Airport representatives could not be immediately reached for further comment.

OBAMA IS BRIEFED

President Obama was briefed on the situation at Fort Lauderdale on Friday afternoon and will be updated as new information is available, according to Ned Price, spokesman for the National Security Council.

“We have our units on site and around the perimeter to provide assistance and support, and we remain ready, willing, and able to provide additional assistance, support and resources,” Fort Lauderdale Mayor John P. “Jack” Seller said in a statement. “Our community extends its thoughts, prayers, and support to the victims and their families.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said shortly after 3 p.m. that flights were not being allowed to head to or from Fort Lauderdale, with some planes being diverted elsewhere in Florida. All flights originally scheduled for Fort Lauderdale have been grounded, according to the agency.

Live video feeds from the scene showed swarms of police cars with their sirens flashing at the airport, one of the busiest aviation hubs in the country. Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer posted on Twitter that he was at the airport and saw people running after gunshots were fired.

A gunman has been shot dead and nine people have been injured at #FortLauderdale Airport, Sky sources say #Floridahttps://t.co/LTdM2X2QhC — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 6, 2017

TRUMP RESPONDS

President-elect Donald Trump says he is monitoring the situation in Florida in which a gunman opened fire in an airport, and that he has spoken with Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

Authorities say five people were killed and eight were wounded after a lone suspect began shooting at the Fort Lauderdale international Airport.

Trump tweeted, “Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!”

Reuters reporter Zachary Fagenson contributed to this report.