France’s Sarkozy recognizes defeat, backs Fillon for 2017 election

PARIS — Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Sunday recognized his defeat in the conservative nomination contest for the 2017 presidential election and threw his weight behind Francois Fillon, who was his prime minister in 2007-2012.

“I hold Alain Juppe in high esteem, but I feel closer to Francois Fillon’s political choices,” Sarkozy told supporters. “I will therefore vote for him in the second round of the primary,” he said.

“I have no bitterness, no sadness, and I wish all the best for my country, for you my fellow citizens, and for the one who will lead this country I love so much,” he added.

According to results based on 7,948 polling stations out of a total 10,229, Fillon was seen gathering 43.9 percent of the votes, former prime minister Alain Juppe 27.9 percent and Sarkozy 21.4 percent, with the gap with Sarkozy widening from the first partial results.