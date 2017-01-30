Posted 

French dental student is crowned new Miss Universe

web1_universe_7881151.jpg
Iris Mittenaere of France is crowned the new Miss Universe by last year's Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. (Bullit Marquez/AP)

web1_ap17030122036917_7881151.jpg
Iris Mittenaere of France reacts shortly after being proclaimed the new Miss Universe in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. (Bullit Marquez/AP)

web1_ap17030123589236_7881151.jpg
Iris Mittenaere of France blows kisses to the crowd after being proclaimed the Miss Universe in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. (Bullit Marquez/AP)

web1_ap17030125566765_7881151.jpg
Iris Mittenaere of France, right, and Raquel Pelissier of Haiti hold hands moments before the winner was announced in the Miss Universe coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. Mittenaere was crowned the Miss Universe 2016. (Bullit Marquez/AP)

web1_ap17030134069447_7881151.jpg
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, left, prepares to crown Iris Mittenaere of France shortly after being proclaimed the Miss Universe 2016 in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

web1_ap17030137203682_7881151.jpg
Iris Mittenaere, center right, of France is congratulated by fellow contestants shortly after being proclaimed the Miss Universe 2016 in coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. (Bullit Marquez/AP)

web1_ap17030186383033_7881151.jpg
Andrea Tovar of Colombia, left, Iris Mittenaere of France, center, and Raquel Pelissier of Haiti, pose shortly after being declared the top three finalists in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. Iris Mittenaere was crowned the Miss Universe 2016 while Raquel Pelissier was the runner-up. (Bullit Marquez/AP)

web1_ap17030245380014_7881151.jpg
Miss Universe 2016 contestants pose after making it to the top 9 in the Miss Universe 2016 coronation Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. From left, Maxine Medina of the Philippines, Raquel Pelissier of Haiti, Sierra Bearchell of Canada, Andrea Tovar of Colombia, Mary Were of Kenya, Kristal Silva of Mexico, Iris Mittenaere of France, Chalita Suansane of Thailand and Deshauna Barber of the United States. Mittenaere was proclaimed the Miss Universe 2016. (Bullit Marquez/AP)

By TERESA CEROJANO
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

MANILA, Philippines — A 23-year-old dental student from France won the Miss Universe crown Monday in the annual pageant held in the Philippines, saying her triumph will make the beauty contest more popular in Europe and help her efforts to put more underprivileged children in school.

Iris Mittenaere from Lille city in northern France buried her face in her hands in shock and joy as the outgoing winner from the Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach, crowned her and the crowd erupted in cheers at the packed Mall of Asia Arena by Manila Bay.

Miss Haiti, Raquel Pelissier, a 25-year-old survivor of the devastating 2010 earthquake that destroyed her hometown, was named first runner-up, while Miss Colombia, 23-year-old industrial designer and photographer Andrea Tovar, was second runner-up.

“I think France and Europe really need a Miss Universe,” Mittenaere said in a post-pageant news conference when asked how her countrymen would receive her victory, the first by a French woman in more than 60 years.

The beauty contest has not been as popular in France as in other countries, she said, but “French people will love it now and every year they will be watching Miss Universe.”

“I’m very proud to bring this crown to Europe,” she said.

Mittenaere said she would focus during her reign on helping all children, especially girls, attend school.

Pellissier said surviving Haiti’s quake, which officials in her country estimated killed more than 300,000 people and displaced more than 1.5 million others, and her pageant success underscored her rise from adversity because she “chose to be a very positive person and learned a great lesson from it.”

“If I am here today, it is because I am living my dreams,” said Pelissier, who is studying for a master’s degree in optometry research.

 

Eighty-six candidates vied in this year’s pageant, which was formerly owned by Donald Trump.

As he closed the ceremony, American comedian host Steve Harvey declared, “I got it right,” referring in jest to his mistaken announcement of Miss Colombia as the winner in last year’s pageant in Las Vegas. He was roundly criticized for the embarrassing error.

“One thing I learned in life, when you make a mistake, you gotta keep on moving forward man, that’s all,” Harvey said.

In her farewell remarks as the outgoing winner, a smiling Wurtzbach thanked Harvey for making her “the most popular Miss Universe.” Harvey, laughing, thanked her for making him the most famous Miss Universe host.

Judges initially selected a dozen candidates, with a 13th picked through online balloting involving 100 million votes worldwide.

 