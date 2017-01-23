George H.W. Bush moved from ICU; Barbara Bush released from hospital

HOUSTON — Doctors say former President George H.W. Bush is moving from the intensive care unit today, and former first lady Barbara Bush has been discharged from the Houston hospital where she underwent treatment for bronchitis.

Mrs. Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital last Wednesday, just a matter of days after her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, checked in to be treated for pneumonia. She is 91, and he is 92.

Barbara Bush was told she could return home Sunday, but family spokesman Jim McGrath said she opted to stay one more night in the hospital to fully recover and to stay close to her husband.

The former president was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital Jan. 14, and has since been treated for pneumonia in the intensive care unit.

Dr. Amy Mynderse said Monday morning that Mrs. Bush has been discharged.

The Bushes have been married for more than seven decades — the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history.