Girl killed in Arizona ATV accident on Thanksgiving eve identified

KINGMAN, Ariz. — The 11-year-old victim of an all-terrain-vehicle accident the day before Thanksgiving has been identified as Zoey Wilson of Kingman.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported that Zoey was dead at the scene of the crash in the area of the Burro Creek Crossing outside Wikieup, southeast of Kingman, when emergency responders arrived.

Wilson was a passenger on an ATV that reportedly went into a ditch and flipped after striking a berm. The 12-year-old girl who was operating the ATV suffered a broken arm. Her name was not released.