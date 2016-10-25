Posted 

Gorilla death hasn’t hurt attendance at Cincinnati zoo, director says

Gorilla death hasn’t hurt attendance at Cincinnati zoo, director says

web1_7267762-83d36fbf4ff64990b6032245e134ee8b_7267762.jpg
Zoo director Thane Maynard speaks during a news conference at the Gorilla World exhibit at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in Cincinnati, June 7, 2016. Maynard said Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, that attendance wasn't significantly affected after a gorilla was shot and killed in May. (John Minchillo/AP)

Gorilla death hasn’t hurt attendance at Cincinnati zoo, director says

web1_7267762-8defaab62bad4b00a8a391610178148b_7267762.jpg
Avisitor with a small child passes outside the shuttered Gorilla World exhibit at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in Cincinnati, May 29, 2016. (John Minchillo/AP)

Gorilla death hasn’t hurt attendance at Cincinnati zoo, director says

web1_7267762-eb0cfb9225e24f04b443ef746811be2f_7267762.jpg
A sympathy card rests at the feet of a gorilla statue outside the Gorilla World exhibit at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden in Cincinnati, May 29, 2016. The director of the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Thane Maynard, said Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, that attendance wasn't significantly affected after a 17-year-old gorilla named Harambe was shot and killed May 28, 2016, when a 3-year-old boy fell into the gorilla's enclosure. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

By JANET MURPHY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

CINCINNATI — The fatal shooting of a gorilla in its enclosure is still drawing attention but hasn’t significantly affected attendance, the director of the Cincinnati Zoo said.

The 17-year-old gorilla, Harambe, was killed in May when a 3-year-old boy scampered away from his mother and got into the animal’s enclosure. The shooting sparked outrage among some people, but zoo officials said they had no choice, given the danger the animal posed to the child.

“We need to bring closure to the Harambe incident,” Commissioner Todd Portune said. “We’ve got to put this to rest because our constituents have asked us to.”

Hamilton County commissioners said Monday they’re satisfied with the zoo’s response but want to see any internal reports or analyses about what went wrong, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Director Thane Maynard said officials will provide that to the commissioners, who must approve a zoo levy before it appears on the ballot.

Attendance at the zoo remained comparable to 2015 with about 1.2 million visitors this year, according to Maynard.

The zoo has since reopened its gorilla exhibit with a reinforced barrier that is 6 inches higher than the previous one.

 

“It was an adequate barrier, but it wasn’t adequate to that test,” Maynard said of the incident. “No one expected this to happen.”

Each barrier at the zoo was inspected and changes were made where needed.

Maynard said the zoo and its staff are doing their best to adapt to the post-Harambe world.

 