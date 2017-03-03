Hiker found dead after apparent fall in Zion National Park

The body of a male hiker was found in Utah’s Zion National Park early Friday morning, the park said in a statement.

The body recovered in Refrigerator Canyon showed signs of a long fall, likely from the Angels Landing Trail, the report said. The body was found around 8:20 a.m. and park law enforcement were sent to secure the scene. According to the statement, the body showed visible signs of trauma and the body was cold.

“We are extremely saddened by this incident, and are concerned with everyone’s safety in the park,” Jeff Bradybaugh, superintendent of Zion National Park, said in a statement.

The Washington County sheriff’s office is still investigating the hiker’s identity and exact cause of death.

