I-15 closed in both directions in California between Valley Wells to Baker

Interstate 15 is closed in both directions near Baker, California Friday morning because of a stand-off between California Highway Patrol and a person who fired shots at officers.

The I-15 is closed for about 25 miles between Baker and the Valley Wells rest area, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

#FASTALERT

1/6/2017 8:00 AM, =UPDATE=

NB & SB I-15 FREEWAY REMAINS CLOSED in CA, Valley Wells to Baker, Use other routes, Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) January 6, 2017

The Highway Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle speeding on the I-15 north of Baker about 2:18 a.m., Highway Patrol trooper Adam Carmichall said.

Troopers and the speeding vehicle engaged in a brief pursuit and someone in the vehicle fired shots at pursuing officers, Carmichall said.

The vehicle became disabled at the median near Halloran Summit Road, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol originally reported that the people inside the vehicle had not complied with officer requests. It is now unknown if the vehicle is occupied or not, Carmichall said.

If motorists plan to detour around the scene, the Highway Patrol advises they have a full tank of gas, plenty of food and water, and to stay on paved roads.

#TrafficAlert I15 closed NB/SB in Baker, Ca due to CHP police activity. Avoid the area, use alternate routes, no estimate when will reopen — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 6, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.