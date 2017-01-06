I-15 closed in both directions in California from Valley Wells to Baker

Interstate 15 is closed in both directions near Baker, California, as the area is searched for at least one person who fired shots at California Highway Patrol troopers.

The freeway is closed for about 25 miles between Baker and the Valley Wells rest area, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

#FASTALERT

1/6/2017 8:00 AM, =UPDATE=

NB & SB I-15 FREEWAY REMAINS CLOSED in CA, Valley Wells to Baker, Use other routes, Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) January 6, 2017

Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop a vehicle speeding on I-15 north of Baker about 2:20 a.m. Friday, trooper Adam Carmichall said.

He said troopers and the speeding vehicle engaged in a brief pursuit, and someone in the vehicle fired shots at pursuing officers.

The vehicle became disabled at the median near Halloran Summit Road, according to the Highway Patrol, which originally reported that the people inside the vehicle had not complied with officer requests.

Officials determined that the vehicle was unoccupied about 9 a.m., according to the Highway Patrol. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office and the Highway Patrol are conducting a search in the area, Carmichall said.

It is unknown how many people are at large or how long the vehicle has been unoccupied.

If motorists plan to detour around the scene, the Highway Patrol advises they have a full tank of gas, plenty of food and water, and stay on paved roads.

#TrafficAlert I15 closed NB/SB in Baker, Ca due to CHP police activity. Avoid the area, use alternate routes, no estimate when will reopen — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 6, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.