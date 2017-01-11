Investigators believe discovered human remains belong to long-missing Arizona man

KINGMAN, Ariz. — Investigators believe human remains recovered Saturday are those of a Kingman man missing since June 2015.

Deputy Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper said the remains were found at an undisclosed remote location about 20 miles east of Kingman. Cooper said the Mohave County medical examiner hasn’t positively identified the remains and he declined to specify why they are believed to Cranston’s.

He said the medical examiner determined the cause of death to be a single gunshot wound.

Cooper said an associate of Cranston’s, 61-year-old Alfredo Blanco of Kingman, is the prime suspect in a continuing homicide investigation. He said Blanco is being treated for serious health issues at an out-of-town care facility and hasn’t yet been charged.