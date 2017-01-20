Italian police say 5 people found alive buried in rubble of hotel

FARINDOLA, Italy — Italian police radio and news reports say five people are believed to have been found alive in the rubble of the avalanche that flattened a mountain resort and that helicopters have been requested to take them to safety.

Two Associated Press staffers overheard police radio chatter when they were turned away from the site of the disaster Friday. The reports said five people were located in the rubble and that helicopters had been requested.

The ANSA news agency said the number was six and that firefighting crews were in touch with them but that they were still under the rubble.

Earlier, search and rescue teams were maintaining hope of finding survivors of an avalanche that buried a hotel under up to five meters (15 feet) of snow.

Rescuer Lorenzo Gagliardi told SKY TG24 that “we are hoping that the ceiling collapsed partially in some places and that someone remained underneath.”

The rescue operations have been hampered by difficulty in accessing the remote the Hotel Rigopiano, which was buried in an avalanche with about 30 people inside Wednesday afternoon. Workers have been clearing a 5.5-mile road to bring in heavier equipment but it can handle only one-way traffic.

Alpine corps rescuer Milan Walter told SKY that they were considering whether to ferry more personnel in by helicopter as was done Thursday.