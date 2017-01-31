Jewish centers receive bomb threats for third time in a month

NEW YORK — Several Jewish community centers around the United States closed on Tuesday after receiving bomb threats, the third wave of threatened attacks targeted against them this month.

Police in Albany, New York, said they responded to a threat at a Jewish community center there and determined that there was no bomb. The building later reopened, according to the center’s Facebook page.

Jewish community centers in California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Mexico, Utah and Wisconsin also received threats, according to social media posts and reports by local media. No attacks or injuries were reported.

A series of telephoned threats on Jan. 9 threatened 16 Jewish community centers in nine U.S. states, and a second wave on Jan. 18 targeted 27 centers in 17 states.

Some of the calls were made using an automated “robocall” system, while others were made by live individuals, security officials have said.

After the second round of threats, the FBI said in a statement that it and the Justice Department were investigating possible civil rights violations in connection with threats. No arrests have been made.