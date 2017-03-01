Judge frees Orlando nightclub shooter’s widow until trial

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge in California has agreed to release on bail the widow of the gunman who killed 49 people at an Orlando nightclub until she faces trial on charges of aiding his attack.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu decided Wednesday that 31-year-old Noor Salman isn’t a flight risk or a danger to public safety. The judge says there’s no evidence that Salman has connections to the Islamic State or holds extremist views.

Her husband, Omar Mateen, pledged allegiance to several terror organizations during the attack before police shot and killed him.

Salman is charged with aiding and abetting Mateen and lying to investigators after the shooting. She has pleaded not guilty.

Salman will live with her uncle in Northern California and has to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

A trial hasn’t been scheduled.

Prosecutors had argued against her release, saying she is a danger to the public. They accused her of accompanying Mateen on scouting trips to the bar. Mateen pledged allegiance to several terror organizations during the attack before police shot and killed him.

Salman initially said she didn’t know anything about the attack but later told investigators Mateen abused steroids, was “pumped up” on the night of the attack and said “this is the one day” as he walked out the door, federal prosecutor Sara Sweeney has said in court.

Sweeney also said the couple ran up $25,000 in credit card debt and spent $5,000 in cash in the days before the shooting. Among the purchases was an $8,000 diamond ring for Salman. In addition, they made Salman the death beneficiary of his bank account, prosecutors said.

Salman’s attorney, Charles Swift, didn’t return a call seeking comment Tuesday.

He said outside court earlier this month that Salman made those statements without a lawyer present during an 18-hour interrogation immediately after the attack.