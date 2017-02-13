Judge to hear arguments on Dakota Access pipeline work

Posted 

Razor wire and concrete barriers protect access to the Dakota Access pipeline drilling site Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The developer says construction of the Dakota Access pipeline under a North Dakota reservoir has begun and that the full pipeline should be operational within three months. (James MacPherson/AP)

Trash is seen piled in a dumpster at an encampment set up near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, for opponents against the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline. (James MacPherson/AP)

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C. Boasberg is overseeing a lawsuit filed by the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux, two Dakotas tribes who maintain the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to carry North Dakota oil to Illinois threatens their drinking water and cultural sites. (Diego M. Radzinschi/ALM via AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., is hearing arguments on whether to stop work on the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline until a legal battle with American Indian tribes is resolved.

The Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux argue the pipeline threatens drinking water and cultural sites. The tribes also say it threatens their freedom of religion, which depends on pure water.

Developer Energy Transfer Partners last week received final approval from the Army to lay pipe under the Missouri River in North Dakota — the final chunk of construction for the 1,200-mile pipeline to move North Dakota oil to Illinois.

Work is underway.

 

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg is to hear arguments Monday afternoon on whether it should be stopped while the lawsuit plays out.

 