Judge will allow previous testimony in Bill Cosby sex assault trial

Bill Cosby, right, arrives for a hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in Norristown, Pa. (Mel Evans/AP)

Bill Cosby arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual-assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Sept. 6, 2016. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Bill Cosby is helped by an aide as he returns into Courtroom A in the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Sept. 6, 2016. (Michael Bryant/Reuters, Pool)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania judge has ruled that damaging testimony Bill Cosby gave in an accuser’s lawsuit can be used at his criminal sex assault trial.

The defense had insisted that Cosby only testified after being promised he wouldn’t be charged in the Andrea Constand case.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill concluded Monday that Cosby never had a promise from prosecutors that he could never be charged.

The 79-year-old Cosby acknowledged in the 2006 deposition that he had given young women drugs or alcohol before sexual encounters. He called them consensual, but many of the women say they were drugged and molested.

The ruling on the deposition is one of two key pretrial issues. The judge must also decide if prosecutors can call 13 other accusers.

The release of the deposition testimony last year prompted prosecutors to reopen Constand’s 2005 criminal complaint.

 