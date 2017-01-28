Posted 

LA authorities solve decades-old slaying of Righteous Brothers singer’s ex-wife

LA authorities solve decades-old slaying of Righteous Brothers singer’s ex-wife

web1_webap_147912316338_7870448.jpg
Bill Medley, of The Righteous Brothers, performs at The Society of Singers' 21st ELLA Awards on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2014 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for The Society of Singers/AP Images)

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County authorities say they’ve solved the 1976 rape and killing of the ex-wife of Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley.

The Sheriff’s Department said Friday that investigators have identified a suspect in the death of Karen Klass by using DNA from a relative of the suspect. However, authorities won’t name that suspect or say whether they’ve made an arrest.

Klaas was attacked in January 1976 as she returned to her home in Hermosa Beach near Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old was sexually assaulted and strangled with her pantyhose. She never regained consciousness and died in a hospital a few days later.

Officials are expected to release additional details about the case at a news conference Monday.

 