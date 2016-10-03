Leader of Mormon church speaks on final day of Utah conference

SALT LAKE CITY — The president of the Mormon church delivered a much-anticipated but short sermon about Jesus Christ on the final day of a twice-yearly conference in Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Thomas S. Monson spoke for five minutes on Sunday before a large crowd of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Monson, who is 89-year-old, has been speaking less at church conferences in recent years and Mormon officials have acknowledged that he’s “feeling the effects of advancing age.” He was helped to the podium by an aide.

Monson said that members need not just to believe in the mission of Jesus Christ but to live it.

Mormons regard Monson as a prophet, seer and revelator.