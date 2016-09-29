At least 100 injured, more trapped after commuter train crashes in New Jersey

HOBOKEN, N.J. — A commuter train barreled into a New Jersey rail station during the Thursday morning rush hour, causing serious damage. Initial reports said more than 100 people were injured and others were trapped in the wreckage.

TV footage and photos from the scene Thursday morning show damage to the rail car and extensive structural damage to the Hoboken station. Images on social media show a train that appears to have gone through the bumper stop at the end of a track.

The train came to a halt in a covered area between the station’s indoor waiting area and the platform. A metal structure covering the area collapsed.

“It simply did not stop,” said WFAN radio station anchor John Minko, who witnessed the crash. “It went right through the barriers and into the reception area.”

Rail service was suspended in and out of Hoboken, which is directly across the Hudson River from New York City.

The station is a hub for commuters switching heading into Manhattan.

Hoboken, which is New Jersey Transit’s fifth-busiest stations with 15,000 boardings per weekday, is the final stop for several train lines and a transfer point for many commuters on their way to New York City.

