Legoland Florida evacuated after bomb threat

The Legoland amusement park and hotel in Winter Haven, Florida was evacuated on Thursday due to a bomb threat, park officials said on Twitter.

A bomb threat was discovered on our property. We have evacuated the theme park & hotel for the safety and security of guests and employees. — LEGOLAND Florida (@LEGOLANDFlorida) October 13, 2016

“A bomb threat was discovered on our property,” the statement posted at about 1 p.m. EDT said. “We have evacuated the theme park and hotel for the safety and security of guests and employees.”

The resort would remain closed for the remainder of the day, it said.

Local police and park officials did not provide details about the nature of the threat. They were not immediately available for comment.

The Legoland Florida Resort includes a 150-acre theme park with rides, restaurants, a water park and hotel. The park opened in October 2011 and the 152-room hotel opened in May last year.