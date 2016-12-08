Magnitude 7.7 quake hits Solomon Islands; tsunami warnings canceled

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit off the Solomon Islands early on Friday, triggering a tsunami warning in a wide area of the South Pacific that has now been canceled.

The quake struck at 4:38 a.m. at a depth of 30 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was initially reported to be of magnitude 8.0.

Tsunami warnings for several Pacific islands, including those in Hawaii, were canceled after authorities determined the quake did not pose a broad tsunami threat.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves of up to 10 feet were still possible along the coast of the Solomon Islands and smaller tsunami waves could hit Papua New Guinea.

There were reports of some power outages in the Solomon Islands, although there were no immediate reports of widespread damage or injuries from the quake.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit about 120 miles southeast of Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands. The epicenter was relatively deep at 30 miles below the surface. Deeper quakes generally cause less damage on the ground.

The Solomon Islands are located in the Pacific’s geologically active “Ring of Fire.”