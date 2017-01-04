Posted Updated 

More than 100 injured in train crash at New York City terminal

More than 100 injured in train crash at New York City terminal

video_7714604_0.mov
NYC commuter train derails, multiple injured (Reuters/Inform)

More than 100 injured in train crash at New York City terminal

web1_7714604-1c1a34fc41564721bc64ee9c3b945c2d_7714604.jpg
An injured passenger, after a Long Island Rail Road commuter train either hit something or derailed, is taken from the Atlantic Terminal, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

More than 100 injured in train crash at New York City terminal

web1_7714604-6e033edfd05540a78a90af6d4e97fce5_7714604.jpg
An injured passenger, after a Long Island Rail Road commuter train either hit something or derailed, is taken from the Atlantic Terminal, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

More than 100 injured in train crash at New York City terminal

web1_7714604-2181d319a70343ed8c87a9888820868b_7714604.jpg
An injured passenger is assisted by an EMS worker as he lies on a gurney outside Atlantic Terminal after a Long Island Rail Road incident, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

More than 100 injured in train crash at New York City terminal

web1_2017-01-04t145657z_1714171905_rc15d4713250_rtrmadp_3_new-york-derailment_7714604.JPG
Emergency personnel gather inside the Atlantic Avenue Terminal after a commuter train derailed during the Wednesday morning commute, in New York City, Jan. 4, 2017. (Steven Zundell/Handout via Reuters)

More than 100 injured in train crash at New York City terminal

web1_2017-01-04t145656z_1705741791_rc1e016e1d20_rtrmadp_3_new-york-derailment_7714604.JPG
Emergency personnel gather inside the Atlantic Avenue Terminal after a commuter train derailed during the Wednesday morning commute, in New York City, Jan. 4, 2017. (Steven Zundell/Handout via Reuters)

More than 100 injured in train crash at New York City terminal

web1_2017-01-04t141524z_1993528965_rc1afd74e430_rtrmadp_3_new-york-derailment_7714604.JPG
Emergency vehicles gather at the Atlantic Avenue Terminal after a commuter train derailed during the Wednesday morning commute, in New York City, Jan. 4, 2017. (Jonathan Oatis/Reuters)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — New York City authorities say more than 100 people suffered minor injuries when a Long Island Rail Road train hit a bumping block at a Brooklyn station.

Fire officials at the scene Wednesday said metal that appeared to be from a rail pierced the bottom of the train and the wheels lifted up. They said the crash also damaged a work area beyond the tracks.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the train was moving very slowly. He said it “wasn’t really a derailment.”

Eleven of the injured were taken to hospitals. Officials at the scene estimated that 600 to 700 people were on the train.

They said many passengers were standing as they prepared to get off the train.

The cause is under investigation.

 