Mother, son die after Oregon house fire that killed 4 others

The remains of a house are seen after a fatal overnight fire in Riddle, Ore. on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Four children died in the fire and the mother and another child died Thursday at the hospital. (Dan Bain/The News-Review via AP)

Firefighters and police respond at a house fire in Riddle, Ore. on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, after a fire gutted the home overnight. Four children died in the fire and the mother and another child died Thursday at the hospital. (Chelsea Duncan/The News-Review via AP)

Community members participate in a candlelight vigil for the victims of a house fire at a Riddle home earlier in the day, Wednesday night, March 1, 2017, in Riddle, Ore. (Michael Sullivan/The News-Review via AP)

Alyssa Bell, 9, of Riddle, Ore. participates in a candlelight vigil for the victims of a house fire at a Riddle home earlier in the day, Wednesday night, March 1, 2017, in Riddle, Ore. (Michael Sullivan/The News-Review via AP)

Attendees spill out onto the sidewalk in front of the First Baptist Church of Riddle during a service held after a fatal home fire in the town earlier in the day, Wednesday night, March 1, 2017, in Riddle, Ore. (Michael Sullivan/The News-Review via AP)

By GILLIAN FLACCUS
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman and her 13-year-old son who were critically burned in a rural Oregon house fire that killed four others died at a Portland hospital Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Tabitha Howell, 38, and her son Andrew Hall-Young died within an hour of each other, said Erin Patrick with the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Patrick said both died from injuries sustained in the early Wednesday blaze that also killed four children aged 4 to 13.

James Howell, 39, was in critical condition in the burn center, a spokeswoman for Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, Julie Reed, confirmed Thursday.

The fire started with a portable space heater that was being used after a fireplace malfunctioned, Fire Protection District Chief Rich Holloway said Thursday in a post on the district’s Facebook page.

Combustible materials placed too close to the heater ignited and started the blaze in the tiny timber town of Riddle, Holloway said.

Holloway did not immediately return calls but City Manager Kathy Wilson confirmed the authenticity of the Facebook post in a phone interview.

The fire devastated the tiny town with a population of fewer than 1,000 people. Riddle is about 200 miles south of Portland.

A component of the fireplace that forces heated air back into the home malfunctioned several days before the blaze early Wednesday and the family was using the heater until they could get it repaired, Holloway wrote.

“All the burn pattern indicators, witness statements and the statement from the father on first arrival, all collaborate,” he said.

Some members of the all-volunteer fire department knew the family, Wilson said.

“In a small town like this, everyone knows each other and this has been devastating,” she said. “It is just such a tragedy. It’s something we’ve never seen before. It has affected everyone.”

Community members held a candlelight vigil at a church late Wednesday that attracted more than 300 people.

Also killed were 4-year-old Gwendolyn “Gracie” Howell, 7-year-old Haley Maher, 10-year-old Isaiah Young and 13-year-old Nicholas Lowe.

Nicholas was a foster child, said Douglas County Deputy Dwes Hutson.

Tabitha Howell was the mother of the other children and was married to James Howell. He is the father of the youngest victim and the stepfather of the three victims.

 