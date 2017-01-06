Multiple dead, 8 injured after shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida

Authorities say five people were killed and eight were wounded after a lone suspect opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, international airport.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the information following Friday afternoon’s shooting.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN that authorities “have an active crime scene investigation involving terminal 2.”

News stations showed video of medics taking care of a bleeding victim outside the airport. Helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers, including tactical units, rushed to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and “everyone is running.”

NBC News: A shooter is in custody following an incident at Fort Lauderdale airport. 6-9 possible injuries reported. w/ @KerryNBC — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 6, 2017

A gunman has been shot dead and nine people have been injured at #FortLauderdale Airport, Sky sources say #Floridahttps://t.co/LTdM2X2QhC — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 6, 2017

MORE: At least three dead, several others wounded in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Int'l Airport https://t.co/J54RiABFFlpic.twitter.com/VYzaxUGOMj — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.