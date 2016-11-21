Multiple fatalities reported after school bus crash in Tennessee

A bus carrying dozens of elementary school students crashed in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Monday, killing an undetermined number of people and sending 23 to a local hospital with injuries, police said.

The students were in kindergarten through fifth grade, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said. That would make them roughly ages 5 to 10.

The bus carried 35 students, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported, citing Chattanooga Fire Department Assistant Chief Tracy Arnold.

“Multiple fatalities are involved in this bus crash. However, contrary to media reports, no firm numbers have been confirmed yet,” the fire department wrote on Twitter.

Photographs issued by the Chattanooga Fire Department showed the bus on its side, wrapped around a tree.

The bus driver is being questioned and cooperating with investigators, the Chattanooga Police said on Twitter.

Twenty-three people were transported in ambulances to a local hospital, and the last patient was extricated from the bus, the fire department said.

Police Chief Fred Fletcher called the accident “every public safety professional’s worst nightmare,” the Times Free Press reported.

Two bloodied students laid on stretchers in a front yard nearly an hour after the crash receiving attention from first responders, while others not taken to the hospital appeared dazed with cuts on their faces, the newspaper said on its website.

This is still an active scene. 23 patients were transported to local hospitals via ambulances. #ChattFirepic.twitter.com/7lCNicEkWx — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) November 21, 2016

HAPPENING NOW: Serious school bus crash in Chattanooga, TN. Waiting to learn if there are injuries. (Photos: @ChattFireDept) pic.twitter.com/ImPBMmNsRJ — News4JAX (@wjxt4) November 21, 2016

