Murder suspect in Oklahoma manhunt might be headed for Las Vegas

A man accused of filming his escape after an Oklahoma crime spree could be headed to Las Vegas, according to Oklahoma’s Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatcher Tyler Carton said the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has received tips that 38-year-old Michael Dale Vance Jr. of Chandler, Oklahoma, might be headed toward the city after being accused of killing two relatives, shooting two officers and stealing cars while armed.

Lt. David Gordon with Metropolitan Police Department could not confirm late Tuesday night whether Metro had yet been informed of the possibility Vance was eyeing the Las Vegas Valley.

Carton said Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has received several tips as to Vance’s whereabouts and his next destination. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FBI, who is coordinating the search. He said the office passes along tips to the FBI, who notifies local law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for Vance. It’s a precautionary measure, Carton said.

Vance was last seen driving a 2007 silver Mitsubishi Eclipse with an Oklahoma license plate of 943LQQ. He was last seen early Monday about 30 miles from the Texas border in western Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma County sheriff said Vance had a hit list targeting several more people. Sheriff John Whetsel told The Oklahoman on Tuesday authorities are “extremely concerned about those he may have indicated he wishes harm to” and noted the list was mostly people from outside of the county. He said authorities are offering protection to those targeted people.

Vance is facing a felony charge in Lincoln County of child sexual abuse after former conviction of a felony. He denied the allegations in an interview with police. He has been on the run since Sunday evening.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mark Opgrande said investigators believe Vance was shot at least once by Wellston, Oklahoma, police on Sunday evening.

In a video authorities believe Vance posted to Facebook Live after the shootout with police, he said “it hurts” and is wearing a shirt covered in blood.

Oklahoma County investigators said they believe they found the same bloodied shirt at a mobile home in Luther where Vance’s aunt and uncle were found dead, both nearly decapitated on Sunday.

The search for Vance began Sunday night after two police officers were shot and wounded as they responded to shots fired in Wellston. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said one person was arrested, but Vance fled in a patrol vehicle.

Vance is suspected of later shooting a woman and stealing her vehicle at a mobile home park near Wellston, then driving about eight miles to his relatives’ mobile home in Luther and killing them, Opgrande said.

Ronald Everett Wilkson, 55, had been shot and had stab wounds to his neck “consistent with an attempt to sever his head,” an arrest affidavit said. Valerie Kay Wilkson, 54, had similar neck wounds along with defensive wounds on her arms, the affidavit stated.

Authorities also believe Vance filmed two Facebook Live videos documenting his run from police before going to the Wilksons’ home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.