New Jersey police rescue deer that became entangled in pool cover

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. — A deer that fell through a pool cover at a New Jersey home and got stuck has been rescued by police.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the Flanders section of Mount Olive Township on Thursday morning to assist in the rescue of the doe.

Police say the homeowner woke up to sounds of the doe struggling to free itself from the pool cover and escape.

Sgt. Carl Mase freed the deer by cutting the pool cover while other officers pulled it from the in-ground pool.

The deer rested briefly and then ran away into the woods.