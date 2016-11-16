Posted 

Oklahoma City airport shooter was former employee, police say

Father of Chiefs long snapper shot, killed at Oklahoma City airport (KCTV-Kansas City, MO)

Oklahoma City police officers gather information from vehicles leaving Will Rogers World Airport, Tuesday Nov. 15 2016, in Oklahoma City. (Steve Gooch/The Oklahoman via AP)

This still image taken from an aerial video provided by KWTV shows police responding to a shooting at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (KWTV via AP)

An Oklahoma City police officer looks through tall grass at a checkpoint at Will Rogers World Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 15 2016, in Oklahoma City. (Steve Gooch/The Oklahoman via AP)

Travelers wait at a police checkpoint at Will Rogers World Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 15 2016, in Oklahoma City. (Steve Gooch/The Oklahoman via AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police say the man accused of fatally shooting an Oklahoma City airport employee used to work for Southwest Airlines and that the attack was likely in retaliation for circumstances that led to the attacker’s 2015 resignation.

Capt. Paco Balderrama identified the shooter as Lloyd Dean Buie, of Oklahoma City.

He says Buie resigned from Southwest Airlines in April 2015 and that investigators believe he shot and killed 52-year-old Michael Winchester on Tuesday in retaliation for circumstances that led to Buie leaving the job.

Balderrama says he doesn’t know what Buie did for Southwest or why he resigned. He says Winchester was not Buie’s immediate supervisor.

Buie was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly after Tuesday afternoon’s shooting.

 