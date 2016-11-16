Oklahoma City airport shooter was former employee, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police say the man accused of fatally shooting an Oklahoma City airport employee used to work for Southwest Airlines and that the attack was likely in retaliation for circumstances that led to the attacker’s 2015 resignation.

Capt. Paco Balderrama identified the shooter as Lloyd Dean Buie, of Oklahoma City.

He says Buie resigned from Southwest Airlines in April 2015 and that investigators believe he shot and killed 52-year-old Michael Winchester on Tuesday in retaliation for circumstances that led to Buie leaving the job.

Balderrama says he doesn’t know what Buie did for Southwest or why he resigned. He says Winchester was not Buie’s immediate supervisor.

Buie was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly after Tuesday afternoon’s shooting.