Oregon man dissolved in hot spring at Yellowstone, report says

A 23-year-old Oregon man’s body dissolved inside of a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming after he accidentally fell into it, CNN affiliate KULR in Billings, Mont., reported.

The incident occurred in June when Colin Scott and his sister, visited an unauthorized area, near the Norris Geyser basin, to look for a place to soak in a hot spring.

When Scott had reached down to check the temperature of the spring, he slipped and fell into it. Rescuers later found Scott’s body inside the spring, but could not retrieve it because of a lightning storm in the area.

The next day, officials found no remains in the pool. Officials say that the area is very dangerous, because of the spring’s very hot and acidic waters.

Officials say Scott was trying to “hot pot” just before he slipped and fell into the spring. “Hot potting” is a forbidden practice of taking a soak in one of the park’s springs. Hot springs in the park can reach up to 200 degrees just below the surface.