The original Gerber baby, AnnTaylor Cook, who appears on the food labels, turned 90 years old on Sunday. (Steven Senne/AP)

Ann Taylor Cook, poses at her Tampa, Florida, home in a 2004, with a copy of her photo that is used on all Gerber baby food products. Gerber says Cook turned 90 on Sunday, Nov. 20,. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

The original Gerber baby has turned 90.

The baby food maker says Ann Taylor Cook celebrated her 90th birthday on Sunday.

Cook was about 4 months old in 1927 when her image was sketched in charcoal by a family friend. The drawing was submitted to Gerber a year later when Gerber put out a call for images to be used in its new baby food advertisements. Cook’s picture became the company’s official trademark in 1931.

Cook became a mother of four and taught literature and writing in Tampa, Florida, for 26 years before retiring in 1989.

 