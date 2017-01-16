Posted Updated 

Orlando nightclub shooter’s widow arrested, charged with obstruction of justice

The Pulse nightclub sign is pictured following the mass shooting last week in Orlando, Florida, on June 21, 2016. (Carlo Allegri/File, Reuters)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — A U.S. law enforcement official says the FBI has arrested the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter.

The official says Noor Salman was taken into custody Monday morning in the San Francisco area and is due in court Tuesday in California. She’s facing charges in Florida including obstruction of justice.

The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Noor Salman moved to the San Francisco area after her husband, Omar Mateen, was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members during the June 12 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. Forty-nine patrons were killed.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during the standoff.

 