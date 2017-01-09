Orlando officer shot, killed; manhunt underway

An Orlando, Florida, police officer was fatally shot near a shopping center on Monday, prompting a manhunt for a suspect and causing area schools to be put on lockdown as a precaution.

Local media said the suspect, who police identified as Markeith Loyd, is wanted in the slaying of his pregnant former girlfriend.

The suspect fled the shooting scene on foot and fired at a deputy who tried to the stop him, the police department said. The deputy was unharmed.

According to online jail record, Loyd was booked in October in Orange County on charges including burglary, attempted carjacking and violation of a pretrial release.

The slain officer, who was not identified, was transported to a hospital, the Orlando Police Department said on its Twitter feed.

“The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words,” it said on its Twitter feed, which also showed a video of officers escorting a U.S. flag-draped gurney.

Orange County Public Schools said in a tweet: “As a precaution, 13 schools in the area are on lockdown due to this police activity. All students & staff are safe.”