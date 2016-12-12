Posted Updated 

Orlando remembers victims of Pulse nightclub shooting 6 months later — VIDEO

Wilfredo Perez, a local bartender at a gay bar, is embraced by his partner Jackson Hollman during a vigil to commemorate victims of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 12, 2016. (Adrees Latif/Reuters.) Monday, December 12 marks 6 months since the attack at Pulse nightclub that left 49 people dead. (WFTS/Inform)

Family and friends of victims, and survivors of the Pulse nightclub attack gather at the club at 2:02 a.m., the time when the shooting started, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, the six-month anniversary of the tragedy. (Christal Hayes/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

People gather outside of Pulse nightclub in Orlando on Monday, Dec. 12, 2012. Mourners were later allowed inside the fenced area at Pulse for a vigil to mark the 6-month anniversary of the shootings. (Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Heather Raleigh (L) and Paige Metelka make a heart shape as they pose during a photo shoot outside Pulse nightclub following the mass shooting last week in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 21, 2016. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

The more than 430 fundraisers posted on the GoFundMe website after the Pulse nightclub attack in Orlando, Fla., have exposed weaknesses inherent in these popular do-it-yourself charity campaigns. (John Raoux/The Associated Press)

A marcher carries a sign as members of the community gather on the Las Vegas Strip to show their solidarity for the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., in Las Vegas on Monday, June 20, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A marcher raises a sign as members of the community gather on the Las Vegas Strip to show their solidarity for the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., in Las Vegas on Monday, June 20, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A marcher raises a placard as members of the community gather on the Las Vegas Strip to show their solidarity for the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., in Las Vegas on Monday, June 20, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Marchers gather on the Las Vegas Strip to show their solidarity for the Pulse nightclub shooting victims in Orlando, Fla., in Las Vegas on Monday, June 20, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A marcher is seen as members of the community gather on the Las Vegas Strip to show their solidarity for the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., in Las Vegas on Monday, June 20, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Relatives, friends and survivors of the Orlando nightclub massacre stood outside Pulse where candles were lit behind stars with the names of each of the 49 patrons who were killed, as they remembered the six-month anniversary on Monday of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

They hugged each other outside the shuttered gay club, and at 2:02 a.m., the exact time gunman Omar Mateen started shooting inside the club, a moment of silence was held. Then they read the names of each of the deceased patrons.

Many wore black and others wore rainbow-colored “Orlando United” T-shirts and ball caps.

Dozens of other patrons were seriously injured during the June 12 massacre.

“Time really does fly,” said Orlando Torres, who hid in a bathroom when the shooting started. “It was very somber and very touching.”

 

Torres spoke to reporters after the early-morning remembrance, which was closed to the public and media.

“This morning was very emotional. To the beautiful 49 we will never forget and continue to keep your pulse,” the official Pulse Twitter account read Monday.

Two other services were planned in Orlando for the Pulse victims later in the day.

The gates around Pulse were going to be open in the evening, again, this time for a public remembrance. Another service also was planned in the evening at the Orange County Regional History Center.

After the service, the history center was opening an exhibit of digital photos showing Orlando’s response to the mass shooting. Tens of thousands of central Florida residents attended memorial services for the Pulse victims in the days after the massacre and rainbow flags were hung all over the metro area in support of the gay community.

 

Also on Monday, the city of Orlando launched a program that allows businesses to designate themselves as safe places for gays and lesbians if they feel threatened. Orlando police officers began distributing decals to local businesses to post in their windows identifying them as places members of the LGBTQ community can go if they feel they are in jeopardy.

Mateen, who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members after a three-hour standoff. The FBI is still investigating the massacre.

The future of the nightclub is still up in the air. Pulse’s owner last week said she is no longer interested selling the property to the city of Orlando which had planned to use it for a memorial.

Owner Barbara Poma says she plans to use the space to create a “sanctuary of hope” and a welcoming area where people can reflect on those affected by the tragedy.

 