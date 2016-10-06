Palestinian leader Abbas hospitalized

RAMALLAH, West Bank — A West Bank hospital official says Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will undergo a heart test after being hospitalized.

The official says Abbas, 81, will undergo a cardiac catheterization, a procedure in which a thin tube is inserted into a blood vessel to examine the strength of his heart.

Abbas was taken to a hospital in the West Bank city of Ramallah after feeling “tired” Thursday, according to a Palestinian official.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the president’s condition with the media.