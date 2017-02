A pedestrian was killed Monday when he was struck by a vehicle on Route 66 outside Peach Springs in northern Arizona.

The Arizona Public Safety Department said the accident occurred at 6:08 a.m. Brandon Crozier, 39, of Peach Springs, was in the roadway when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle, the department said, and was dead at the scene.

The vehicle’s driver was treated for minor injuries. The accident investigation continues.