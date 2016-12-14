Posted 

Polar plunge spreads across Midwest, Northeast

Polar plunge spreads across Midwest, Northeast

web1_7591924-f1dd721da1f94f8b8a4268273ef6ca15_7591924.jpg
Ken Perry and Stan Ly go for a run in Eagle Creek Park as snow falls Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Indianapolis. (Darron Cummings/AP)

Polar plunge spreads across Midwest, Northeast

web1_7591924-cef10098ef024752b96b41fed7eb061c_7591924.jpg
In this Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 photo, ice forms in Carl Bentson's beard and mustache as he clears sidewalks near Colborne Street and St. Clair Avenue in St. Paul, Minn. Temperatures dipped below zero for the first time this winter and will hover near there for most of the week. (Scott Takushi/Pioneer Press via AP)

Polar plunge spreads across Midwest, Northeast

web1_7591924-d035ce660d6446c2843e86ff5c826121_7591924.jpg
Bundled up for the cold, UW-Eau Claire freshman Rachel Blessinger, of Oak Creek, Wis., walks on campus in Eau Claire on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. (Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP)

Polar plunge spreads across Midwest, Northeast

web1_7591924-64e6ec7cc93f44a5b36e287c6eba2cec_7591924.jpg
A runner goes for a run in Eagle Creek Park as snow falls Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Indianapolis. (Darron Cummings/AP)

Polar plunge spreads across Midwest, Northeast

web1_7591924-8126edcdf7fe45f89829ebbb3fab0bf3_7591924.jpg
Sam Petty walks Blue on a trail at Hawthorn Park near Terre Haute Ind., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. The two take walks year round with two miles being the usual distance. (Jim Avelis/The Tribune-Star via AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

MINNEAPOLIS — Arctic cold is expected to spread across the northeastern United States while the Midwest remains frigid through the work week, forecasters said.

Much of the northern Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states will stay cold for the next couple of days as the arctic air remains stuck over the northern Appalachians, the National Weather Service said.

The northern Plains and Upper Midwest will remain stuck in the deep freeze. Highs Wednesday will range from 20 to 30 degrees below average. Temperatures will remain well below zero in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

The system also is expected to bring widespread snow from the Great Lakes to the Northeast on Thursday. Much of the central U.S. will be dry but cool.

 

Below-normal temperatures are expected this weekend and into Monday across the entire northern half of the country, from the Pacific Northwest to Maine and as far south as Oklahoma, Arkansas and Virginia, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

Up to half a foot of snow also could fall from the Upper Mississippi Valley to the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, and areas east of the Appalachian Mountains could see freezing rain and sleet on Saturday.

Another arctic air mass on the heels of this cold front is expected to bring temperatures to the northern Plains over the weekend and into early next week that will be as much as 24 degrees below normal, according to Climate Prediction Center forecaster Stephen Baxter.

 