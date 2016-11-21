Police arrest suspect in Texas police detective’s shooting death

SAN ANTONIO — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal weekend shooting of a San Antonio police detective.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Monday evening that 31-year-old Otis Tyrone McCain was arrested without incident in the Sunday night killing of Detective Benjamin Marconi. He was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Monday after the car he was driving was stopped on Interstate 10.

McManus had said previously that dashcam video from Marconi’s patrol vehicle provided “a lot of information” for investigators about his death.

Marconi was shot as a he sat in his vehicle after making a traffic stop. Authorities have said a gunman walked up to Marconi’s driver’s-side window and fired.

Marconi was writing a ticket for a motorist at the time. Investigators have said that driver was not connected to the shooter.

The weekend shootings of police officers in San Antonio, St. Louis and two other cities are prompting some police departments to have their officers work in pairs until further notice.

David Pughes, interim police chief in Dallas, urged his officers Monday to partner in pairs. Meanwhile, the Fort Worth Police Department instituted a mandatory two-officers-per-call policy, including on traffic stops.

McManus already urged his officers to partner on calls after Marconi was shot and killed Sunday. McManus said he believed Marconi was targeted because of his uniform.

A St. Louis police officer was shot and wounded Sunday night. Officers also were shot and wounded Sunday night during traffic stops in Sanibel, Florida, and Gladstone, Missouri.