Police arrest suspect in Texas police detective’s shooting death

Police investigate a scene after a St. Louis police officer was shot in what the police chief called an &quot;ambush&quot; on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in St. Louis. Police Chief Sam Dotson said the 46-year-old officer was shot in the face. The suspect got away and a massive search was underway. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

An American flag and a Texas state flag fly at half-staff at San Antonio Police Department headquarters near a sign and flowers left by Lucy Aldaba after Det. Benjamin Marconi was fatally shot Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in San Antonio. Marconi was writing out a traffic ticket to a motorist when he was shot to death in his squad car Sunday outside police headquarters by another driver who pulled up from behind, authorities said. (Edward A. Ornelas/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

San Antonio Police Department personnel investigate the scene after Det. Benjamin Marconi was fatally shot Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in San Antonio. Marconi was writing out a traffic ticket to a motorist when he was shot to death in his squad car Sunday outside police headquarters by another driver who pulled up from behind, authorities said. (Edward A. Ornelas/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

SAN ANTONIO — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal weekend shooting of a San Antonio police detective.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Monday evening that 31-year-old Otis Tyrone McCain was arrested without incident in the Sunday night killing of Detective Benjamin Marconi. He was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Monday after the car he was driving was stopped on Interstate 10.

McManus had said previously that dashcam video from Marconi’s patrol vehicle provided “a lot of information” for investigators about his death.

Marconi was shot as a he sat in his vehicle after making a traffic stop. Authorities have said a gunman walked up to Marconi’s driver’s-side window and fired.

Marconi was writing a ticket for a motorist at the time. Investigators have said that driver was not connected to the shooter.

The weekend shootings of police officers in San Antonio, St. Louis and two other cities are prompting some police departments to have their officers work in pairs until further notice.

David Pughes, interim police chief in Dallas, urged his officers Monday to partner in pairs. Meanwhile, the Fort Worth Police Department instituted a mandatory two-officers-per-call policy, including on traffic stops.

McManus already urged his officers to partner on calls after Marconi was shot and killed Sunday. McManus said he believed Marconi was targeted because of his uniform.

A St. Louis police officer was shot and wounded Sunday night. Officers also were shot and wounded Sunday night during traffic stops in Sanibel, Florida, and Gladstone, Missouri.

 