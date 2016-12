Police evacuate Trump Tower in New York over bag of children’s toys

NEW YORK — The lobby of Trump Tower has been cleared so police could investigate a so-called suspicious package that turned out to be an unattended backpack containing children’s toys.

Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter showed people running through the lobby for the exits.

Police Department spokesman Stephen Davis said the backpack was found near the entrance to a Nike Town store in the building.

The bomb squad checked out the package and gave an “all clear” just after 5 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he is presently at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Two city blocks blocked off near #TrumpTower, traffic diverted K9 at work after suspicious package caused evacuation. pic.twitter.com/zd6jZNvAm4 — Rebecca Myles (@RebMyles) December 27, 2016