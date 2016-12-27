Posted Updated 

Police evacuate Trump Tower in New York over bag of children’s toys

Heavily armed New York City Police (NYPD) officers stand guard in front of Trump Tower where Republican president-elect Donald Trump lives in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., November 27, 2016. (Darren Ornitz/Reuters)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — The lobby of Trump Tower has been cleared so police could investigate a so-called suspicious package that turned out to be an unattended backpack containing children’s toys.

Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter showed people running through the lobby for the exits.

Police Department spokesman Stephen Davis said the backpack was found near the entrance to a Nike Town store in the building.

The bomb squad checked out the package and gave an “all clear” just after 5 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he is presently at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

 